- BitGo announced support for crypto staking within its insured custody offering.
- The solution combines the benefits of cold storage and insurance.
Crypto custody provider BitGo is now supporting cryptocurrency staking as part of its insured custody services.
A cryptocurrency custody service provider BitGo has announced support for staking market. It means that staking providers now can use BitGo services to store their coins and transfer staking rewards to their customers.
Staking means that owners of a cryptocurrency are rewarded for holding it for a certain period. Previously, such features were not available at BitGo, a Palo Alto-based company that offers secure storage of cryptocurrencies.
Read also: BitGo receives security certification from a bigshot auditing company
Many companies, including a blockchain-based bank Celsius Network, have joined BitGo to be able to use its new solution. Thus, Celsius that offers staking of Dash moved its masternodes to BitGo, to make surer that its client’s coins are secure.
BitGo offers instant access to digital assets, along with the benefits of insurance to cover any losses. This announcement marks the next step in custody services evolution that will see the move from cold storage services to insurance-based solutions.
BitGo plans to extend the range of the services within the solution by providing custody services for proof-of-stake coins and other staking providers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: Bulls can overcome $10,000-level again if they gather enough momentum
BTC/USD has had a bullish session following four straight bearish sessions. The price of the asset went up from $9,765 to $9,905 this Thursday, after charting a high of $10,120. If BTC/USD wants to get back into the $10,000-level, then the bulls will need to rally together & fight back.
Cryptocurrency market update: Crypto bulls are in retreat towards the end of the week
The cryptocurrency market has slipped back into a red zone after a short-lived recovery. Bitcoin (BTC) returned to the area below $10,000, while all significant altcoins are nursing losses from 1.5% to 5%.
Ethereum price analysis: After a second straight bullish session, ETH/USD will look to reclaim $230 resistance level.
ETH/USD has had a bullish Tuesday as the price went up from $216.75 to $220.30, charting a high of $226. The hourly price chart shows that the price spiked from $216.60 to $223 in the first hour of Tuesday, trended horizontally.
IOTA partners with European tech giant STMicroelectronics
The IOTA Foundation has announced a new collaboration, seeing them partner with STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications. In terms of the partnership ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.