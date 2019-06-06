$10 million worth of XRP stolen from Gatehub

Hackers were able to compromise Gatehub and steal around $10 million worth of XRP.

Gatehub, a wallet service provider, announced that hackers have compromised nearly 100 XRP Ledger wallets on their platform. The incident was announced by GateHub in a preliminary statement on June 6.

In the statement, GateHub detailed that it was informed by some of its customers and community members that funds from their wallets had been stolen. The company estimated that hackers were able to compromise around 100 XRP Ledger wallets.

The official company statement noted: