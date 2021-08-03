We expect US rates and yields to increase late in 2021 as growth really spreads to the labour market and the Fed starts tapering its asset purchases. The US 10Y yield will probably hit 1.7% (previous forecast: 2.0 %) by the end of 2021 and 2% (2.2 %) on a 12M horizon.
However, in the coming months markets are likely to focus on 1) whether inflation is actually temporary, 2) whether the economic cycle and growth have topped, 3) whether the Delta variant prompts further hospitalisations and restrictions and 4) whether the US labour market improves, which is a focus for the Federal Reserve. Hence, we expect range trading in coming months - with a slight upside risk to both European and US long yields.
The ECB strengthened its forward guidance at the July meeting, emphasising that policy rates are set to remain at current or lower levels until the ECB sees inflation on track to reach 2% well ahead of the end of its projection horizon (typically one and a half years) and durably for the rest of the projection horizon. Note, not least, that the ECB is ready to accept that inflation is expected to move - or in fact moves - moderately above the 2% target for a transitory period.
It will probably be quite difficult for the ECB to present a forecast meeting these requirements in the coming years. Hence, we no longer expect markets to price early rate hikes from the ECB - not even as the first US rate hikes move very close. We have therefore lowered our forecast for eurozone 5Y yields for the next 12 months, which also feeds into our 10Y yield outlook for the eurozone. We now expect the German 10Y yield to increase to -0.25% (0.0 %) by the end of 2021 and to 0.1% (0.3 %) 12 months from now.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls giving up after repeated failures at around 1.1900
EUR/USD ahead of Wall Street’s close despite a better market’s mood. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and upcoming US employment-related data maintain speculative interest side-lined.
GBP/USD: Caution rules as BOE looms
The pair fluctuated accordingly to the market’s sentiment, held between familiar levels. The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday. GBP/USD is neutral in the near-term, unlikely to move far away ahead of BOE.
XAU/USD remains indecisive above $1,800
Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged at $1,814. On Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair continues to move up and down in a narrow range as investors wait for the next significant catalyst.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%
Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups.
Banking profits jump as government actions minimise losses
Stocks are treading water today, as fears around monetary tightening grow thanks to an overnight rate decision from the RBA. Meanwhile, banking stocks in Europe are gaining ground as government measures help minimise losses.