During today’s live stream Coach Cale showed TLT - a proxy for Treasuries poised for a terminal thrust to the upside. He has been bearish USDJPY for this move in yields. Coach also said Precious Metal should have done more than hold in a lower yield environment
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1850 amid souring market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, down on the day, as Monday's concerns about slower growth following the disappointing ISM Manufacturing PMI have spilled over to Tuesday. The risk-off mood, also backed by rising US covid cases, is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD clings to 1.39 as UK covid cases fall
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, little changed, as UK covid cases extend their drop toward 20,000. The broader market mood is also calmer despite growth worries.
XAU/USD remains indecisive above $1,800
Gold failed to make a decisive move in either direction on Monday and closed the day virtually unchanged at $1,814. On Tuesday, the XAU/USD pair continues to move up and down in a narrow range as investors wait for the next significant catalyst.
Bitcoin and altcoins correct before another run-up
Bitcoin price has dropped 10% since its August 1 swing high at $42,599. Ethereum price follows BTC and has shed 9% as it bounces off the $2,460 support level. Ripple price came extremely close to retesting the range high at $0.785 but is now undergoing correction.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
"America is coming back" – these words by US President Joe Biden have sounded like a victory lap for the country's success in depressing COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and especially deaths. The charts are indeed impressive: