During the past month, we have witnessed a significant repricing of a number of central banks amid mounting inflation, and several central banks have been sending more hawkish signals.
The Bank of England (BoE) has clearly announced that rate hikes are imminent. Markets are pricing a UK rate hike as early as November. This has prompted us to revise our forecast for UK interest rates, and our call is for three rate hikes during the next 12 months, taking the base rate to 0.75%.
We now expect two rate hikes, against previously only one, from the US Federal Reserve in 2022 (September and December).
We still do not expect the ECB to hike rates for the next few years. However, as inflation is proving to be less transitory than previously expected, and given the latest signals from the BoE, markets look likely to continue to price rate hikes into the yield curve. This has led to upward pressure on 2Y-5Y EUR swap rates.
The Fed will probably have enacted rate lift-off twelve months from now, and we expect to see continuing upward pressure on long-term yields. As such, we expect 10Y US Treasury yields to reach 2% on a 12M horizon. Higher US yields and a steeper EUR money market curve are pushing European yields higher, and we have adjusted our 12M estimate for German 10Y yields from 0.1% to 0.25%.
Rising commodity prices are causing concern that household purchasing power could be eroded, which would weigh on consumer spending and, ultimately, cause economic growth to slow. Bottlenecks and accompanying inflation pose a growing risk of some kind of stagflation scenario (with high inflation and weak GDP growth) materializing. The latter would tend to anchor long-term yields, as markets would expect weaker growth to resolve the inflation problem, reducing the need for higher short-term rates in the medium term.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.