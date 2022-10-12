In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.
EURUSD continues trading inside of the channel down formation.
USDJPY sets new long-term highs. Anyone still remember anything about the intervention?
EURAUD climbs above key long-term horizontal resistance, that is a strong buy.
GBPJPY trades inside of the flag pattern. Currently price is trying to climb higher and break its upper line.
Gold accommodates below the 1680 USD/oz which will be a crucial resistance again.
Silver drops below the mid-term down trendline, the sell signal is back on.
WTI oil climbs up after two days of losses, but today’s gain is not really spectacular.
FTSE extends the correction inside of the falling wedge pattern.
Dow Jones still trades below the 38,2% Fibo, sentiment is negative.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 0.9700 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range at around 0.9700 on Wednesday. The US data showed that the annual PPI edged lower to 8.5% in September, compared to the market expectation of 8.4%, and helped the dollar stay resilient ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD retreates from daily highs, holds above 1.1000
GBP/USD has erased a portion of its daily gains in the early American session after the annual September US PPI data came in slightly higher than the market expectation. Nevertheless, the pair holds in positive territory above 1.1000 on hopes of changes to the UK mini-budget.
Gold consolidates gains near $1,670 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold continues to fluctuate near $1,670 in the second half of the day on Wednesday as investors await the FOMC Minutes. After the mixed PPI data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the daily range slightly below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to stay neutral.
How will CPI affect the crypto markets?
Bitcoin price could see a minor run-up to retest the recent broken, bearish setup. This development is likely to influence Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to do the same. Regardless, investors need to stay focussed on the mid-term outlook, which is still pessimistic.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: PPI, CPI and then earnings to set the direction
Stocks were attempting to get their rally on during the first half of Tuesday's session. Things were looking solid for a short-term bottom until the Bank of England once again issued a confusing communique. Equities all turned and exited stage left, closing lower for the day.