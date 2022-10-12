In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

EURUSD continues trading inside of the channel down formation.

USDJPY sets new long-term highs. Anyone still remember anything about the intervention?

EURAUD climbs above key long-term horizontal resistance, that is a strong buy.

GBPJPY trades inside of the flag pattern. Currently price is trying to climb higher and break its upper line.

Gold accommodates below the 1680 USD/oz which will be a crucial resistance again.

Silver drops below the mid-term down trendline, the sell signal is back on.

WTI oil climbs up after two days of losses, but today’s gain is not really spectacular.

FTSE extends the correction inside of the falling wedge pattern.

Dow Jones still trades below the 38,2% Fibo, sentiment is negative.