XAU/USD: Will Gold continue its uptrend after today’s announcements?

Gold

Looking at GOLD’s chart, we can see that the precious metal is traded at the 52W high price of around $2025. Gold has been in an uptrend and keeping in that direction, and today we could see it climb even higher. Important role on the direction of that commodity will be the results of the US’ ADP Nonfarm employment change and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI which will be announced today at 15:15 and 17:00 (GMT+3). In case of a correction, the support level is located at around $1980.