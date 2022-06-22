XAU/USD
Spot gold edged higher on Wednesday after three days in red, boosted by risk aversion on lower stocks, political uncertainty and fears of recession, as raging inflation hurts economies while major central banks raise interest rates to curb rising prices that risks economic growth slowdown.
Traders are still cautious in taking positions but turn focus on safe-haven metal, due to a variety of factors which signal that migration into safety would be a possible preferred scenario.
Fresh advance probes through strong barrier at $1842/43 (50% retracement of $1879/$1809 bear-leg / 200DMA), close above which would improve near-term structure and shift focus towards pivotal levels at $1850 (Fibo 61.8%) and 1857 (Jun 16/17 double-top).
Despite positive initial signals, caution is still required as momentum remains negative on daily chart and falling thick daily cloud continues to weigh on near-term action .
Watch reaction on 200DMA for initial signal, with failure to break higher to keep the structure fragile and keep last week’s low ($1805) at risk, while sustained break higher would require confirmation on lift above $1857.
Res: 1850; 1857; 1861; 1874.
Sup: 1833; 1823; 1815; 1805.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1856.59
- R2 1850.14
- R1 1841.55
- PP 1835.1
-
- S1 1826.51
- S2 1820.06
- S3 1811.47
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading with a soft tone ahead of growth-related data
The AUD/USD pair trades at around 0.6930, weakening despite the limited demand for the greenback. S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of its June PMIs for all major economies, which may bring back risk-off trading.
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains below 1.0600 post-Powell
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0605 following comments from Fed’s head, trading at around 1.0580 after the dust settled. FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious comments on the economic outlook weighed on the dollar, but not enough to put it in a bearish path.
Gold bears maintain control but remain sidelined
Gold advanced on Wednesday to reach a fresh weekly high of $1,847.85. The dollar came under selling pressure ahead of Powell’s testimony before Congress, briefly extending its slump as he started his speech. However, after the dust settled, the greenback recovered some ground, with the bright metal currently trading around $1,837.
The recovery rally for Bitcoin price finds new fuel, but will it sustain?
Bitcoin is beginning to pull market sentiment from the grave ashes. Still, investors should approach the peer-to-peer digital currency with a cautious dollar-cost averaging approach, as bearish unpredictability is still a factor.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!