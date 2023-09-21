XAU/USD
Gold fell further on Thursday, deflated by hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve, as the central bank kept interest rates on hold in its September’s policy meeting which ended on Wednesday, but signaled another hike by the end of the year and likely to keep high interest rates through 2024.
Hawkish Fed’s posture on interest rates renewed demand for dollar and increased pressure on metal’s price.
Fresh weakness contributes to formation of reversal pattern on daily chart after the action on Wednesday was strongly rejected above daily cloud top, leaving daily Doji candle with long upper shadow and forming a bull-trap pattern.
Today’s acceleration lower hit over 50% retracement of $1900/$1947 upleg, adding to signals that near-term bull-phase is likely over.
Close below 50% retracement ($1924, reinforced by 200DMA) is needed to confirm signal and risk deeper drop towards Fibo targets at $1918/11 (Fibo 61.8% / 76.4% respectively) and expose key near-term support at $1900 (Sep 14 higher low).
The 14-d momentum indicator remains in negative territory and RSI/Stochastic are heading south, reinforcing negative near-term outlook.
The base of daily cloud ($1929) marks solid resistance, with today’s close below here needed to keep the action biased lower.
Res: 1929; 1936; 1939; 1947.
Sup: 1918; 1911; 1905; 1900.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1962.02
- R2 1954.75
- R1 1942.54
- PP 1935.27
-
- S1 1923.06
- S2 1915.79
- S3 1903.58
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.2300 after BoE hits the pause button
GBP/USD remains under heavy selling pressure below 1.2300 in the European session on Thursday. The BoE unexpectedly held rates steady at 5.25% after its September meeting. Odds of a November hike fall amid the UK's soft inflation and grim economic outlook.
EUR/USD stays depressed near 1.0650 on sustained US Dollar strength
EUR/USD is consolidating losses near 1.0650 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The Fed kept rates unchanged but indicated one more rate hike before the year-end. US yields sit at multi-year highs, underpinning the US Dollar ahead of data.
Gold falls to $1,920 ahead of US data
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,920 in the European session on Thursday. Investors seem to shift their focus on upcoming US data after the US Federal Reserve's hawkish hold on Wednesday triggered a fresh US Dollar rally.
Tether increased its secured loans in Q2 despite commitment to reduce lending
Tether Holdings has resumed the lending of its stablecoins in the form of secured loans to clients after announcing that it is set to wind down this practice less than a year ago.
Fed governors see far less room to cut rates next year
US yields at all tenors had settled near/mostly just below cycle peak levels going into the Fed decision. The Fed as telegraphed kept its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%/5.50%.