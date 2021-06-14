Gold
Spot gold accelerated further down, losing 1% in Asia / early Europe trading on Monday and adding to Friday’s 1.1% drop.
Stronger dollar keeps the metal under pressure as investors turn focus to Fed’s policy meeting later this week.
The market sees recent spikes in inflation as temporary action that reduced demand for the yellow metal, used as a hedge against inflation, but slight optimism that the policymakers may start talks about tapering and possibly hint changes in the monetary policy due to improved economic conditions, could further inflate the greenback.
Fresh bears cracked important support at $1855 (June 4 trough), break of which would complete a failure swing pattern on daily chart and signal further weakness.
Extension of pullback from $1916 (June 1 peak) would face pivotal supports at $1840 (200DMA) and $1825 (Fibo 38.2% of $1677/$1916 upleg) with break here to confirm reversal.
Rising bearish momentum and south-heading RSI / stochastic on daily chart, support near-term action. Upticks need to hold below $1877 (bull-trendline off $1855 higher low) to keep fresh bears in play.
Res: 1866; 1877; 1883; 1888.
Sup: 1855; 1840; 1825; 1815.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1924.12
- R2 1913.57
- R1 1895.58
- PP 1885.03
-
- S1 1867.04
- S2 1856.49
- S3 1838.5
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to monthly lows around 1.2100 amid pre-Fed jitters
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.21 as tensions mount ahead of the critical Fed meeting on Wednesday. A belated response to rising inflation boosted the dollar on Friday. Negotiations on infrastructure are also awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.4100 amid UK reopening delay
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, around the lows. UK PM Johnson is set to allow a four-week delay to Britain's reopening. Brexit acrimony and dollar strength also weigh on the currency pair.
XAU/USD drops further to hit monthly lows near $1855
Gold price is on a downward spiral for the second straight day this Monday, as the bears remain relentless amid a broadly supported US dollar and steady Treasury yields.
SafeMoon closes in on confirming its new uptrend
SafeMoon price has been on a steady range-bound move for almost 10 days. This consolidation occurred between a critical support and resistance level. However, the recent bounce produced a massive upswing that has created two critical barriers, signalling buyers’ strength.
Fed balance sheet hits record high and equities follow suit
Another week another record high for stocks as equity markets power on. The theme of 2021 is back on track as yet another record high strengthens the series of records that 2021 has so far chalked up.