XAU/USD
Spot gold continues to trend lower and extend pullback from last week’s high at $2070 to the lowest in nearly two weeks in early European session on Tuesday.
Fresh optimism about ceasefire talks in Ukraine, although the latest round of negotiations did not give expected results, offsets fears of further escalation of the conflict.
The yellow metal is also weighed down by expectations for Fed rate hike, as today the US central bank starts its two-day policy meeting.
Markets widely expect raise of interest rates by 0.25%, for the first time since pandemic, though the number of those who expect more aggressive action and 0.5% hike, continues to rise, with such scenario, expected to increase the headwinds to the yellow metal.
Technical studies on daily chart continue to weaken and support the notion of deeper pullback that would also confirm another false break above $2000 level, after the action in Aug 2020.
Monday’s close below pivotal Fibo support at $1959 (38.2% of $1780/$2070 upleg) generated bearish signal, with strong loss of bullish momentum, adding to negative outlook.
Bears cracked 50% retracement of $1780/$2070 ($1925) with break here to risk dip towards $1900 (round-figure) and $1890 (Fibo 61.8%).
Broken Fibo support at $1959 marks solid resistance, followed by 10 DMA ($1974) and repeated daily close below $1959 is needed to confirm negative signal and keep bears in play.
Res: 1954; 1959; 1974; 1990.
Sup: 1925; 1914; 1900; 1890.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 2017.84
- R2 2004.03
- R1 1977.35
- PP 1963.54
-
- S1 1936.86
- S2 1923.05
- S3 1896.37
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD bulls brace an upside after a pullback near 0.6820
The NZD/USD is inching higher after hitting a low of 0.6767 as the demand for the risk-sensitive assets have jumped sharply. The major has printed a fresh weekly high at 0.6844 and is expected to continue its strength going forward.
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.