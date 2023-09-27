Global markets are in sell-off mode, but oil has quickly recovered and is rising for the second day after a shallow correction. The dollar index added for the 11th week in a row - one of the most persistent rallies in its history. But oil has been in a rally for even longer - 13 weeks - adding 35%, albeit with brief interruptions.
The rising dollar is putting pressure on the markets, and it’s easy to see this in key stock indices and even gold. Oil often falls with an even greater amplitude than stocks or other commodities.
But in recent weeks, oil has been aided by geopolitics, which has helped it climb in the form of tighter monetary policy and a slowdown in consumption in most countries.
The rise since the end of June can be divided into several phases with brief corrections at the end. The increase in the price of a barrel of WTI from $67 to $77 was the first stage. The second stage lost strength in early August on the approach to $84, fitting nicely into a Fibonacci pattern with a 161.8% rise from the first impulse. The corrective pullback was halted on the path to the previous peak.
The next milestone is reaching 261.8% of the first impulse, just above $93. Last year’s October and November peaks are located near the same level. We should expect a significant intensification of the struggle between bulls and bears on the approach to this level. Large speculative buyers may want to lock in profits at the end of the month and quarter after a stunning rally against the general market weakening. This will also let off steam in an overheated market, making it attractive to new buyers.
That said, we believe in oil’s long-term bullish outlook given its strong support from the market and authorities on touching crucial technical levels - the 200- and 50-week moving averages. This promises the world a prolonged fight against inflation, which must be fought through slowing demand, not by falling prices of the key commodity. We got the same signal in 2019, but COVID-19 provided a historic chance for bulls to buy even lower.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.0550 as US Dollar holds firmer
EUR/USD stays in a bearish consolidation phase and oscillates in a narrow range near six-month lows at around 1.0550 on Wednesday. The US Dollar clings to the recent gains ahead of August Durable Goods Orders data, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD trades at fresh multi-month lows near 1.2150
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades near the multi-month low it set slightly below 1.2150 mid-week. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength despite a modest improvement seen in risk mood limits the pair's rebound ahead of US data releases.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,900
Gold price finds it difficult to stage a rebound after dropping to a monthly low below $1,900 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near the multi-year high it set above 4.5%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
This short-term Bitcoin holder indicator forecasts another rally for BTC
Bitcoin price has been malleable to the short-term holder movements. A large spike in profits for short-term holders is almost always met by a correction in BTC.
US government shutdowns and US Dollar implications
A potential US government shutdown that could start October 1st looms, the chances of which are more or less seen as a coin flip at this point. Should a shutdown transpire, there could be a negative impact of the US Dollar.