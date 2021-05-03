WTI oil rose on Monday, retracing the largest part of Friday’s fall and shifting near-term focus higher again, after bulls were impacted by rising demand fears over surge in India’s coronavirus cases and higher oil supply.
Fresh optimism over a strong demand rebound in the biggest oil consumers, such as the United States and China, offset negative signals and lifted oil prices.
Fresh advance pushed the price in the upper side of the bull-channel from $57.25 (Mar 23/24 lows) and countered negative signal from Friday’s bearish engulfing candle.
Bulls eye Friday’s high ($64.93) and more significant Fibo barrier at $65.42 (76.4% of $67.95/$57.25), break of which would signal bullish acceleration above the upper boundary of bull-channel.
Positive daily studies underpin the action, along with monthly bullish engulfing and repeated close above monthly cloud top ($59.54).
Weekly crude stocks reports on Tuesday and Friday are eyed for fresh signals.
Res: 64.93; 65.42; 66.00; 66.38
Sup: 63.86; 63.06; 62.91; 62.60
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.2050 after US ISM PMI badly disappointed with 60.7 points. Supply issues are holding the sector back. The consequent drop in yields is weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD soars above 1.39 amid vaccine optimism, dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, significantly higher, amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US ISM Manufacturing PMI missed with 60.7 points.
XAU/USD breaks above downtrend resistance, building on lower yields, levels
Gold has been riding as US Treasury yields are retreating. XAU/USD is on course to break above the downtrend resistance line. Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned positive, providing another oomph to bulls.
Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal
Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?