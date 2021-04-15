WTI Oil
WTI oil is consolidating just under a new one-month high ($63.44) on Thursday, following 3.8% advance on Wednesday, the biggest one-day rally since Mar 24.
Improved forecasts for global oil demand by the International Energy Agency and OPEC, on signs that major economies recover from the pandemic, lifted the oil prices, along with revived risk appetite that weakened dollar.
Wednesday’s report from Energy Information Administration showed stronger that expected drop in crude inventories the previous week (5.88 mln bls vs forecasted draw of 2.88 mln bls), adding to positive sentiment.
Fresh advance emerged above the thick daily cloud and has so far retraced over 50% of $67.95/$57.25 pullback, signaling that the corrective phase might be over.
Daily chart studies show moving averages in bullish setup and rising positive momentum that underpins the advance, but overbought stochastic suggests that bulls may pause for consolidation.
A repeated daily close above daily cloud top ($62.48) would signal that bulls remain firmly in play, while failure would allow for shallow pullback which should be ideally contained by broken 30DMA ($61.78).
Res: 63.44; 63.86; 64.85; 65.42.
Sup: 62.50; 62.23; 61.78; 61.34.
Interested in WTI Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 67.13
- R2 65.32
- R1 64.06
- PP 62.25
-
- S1 61
- S2 59.18
- S3 57.93
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
