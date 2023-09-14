WTI Oil
WTI oil keeps firm tone and hit new multi-month high on Thursday, approaching psychological $90 barrier.
Tighter global supply outlook on the recent decision of Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend production cut until the end of the year, keeps the price supported and offsetting concerns over weakening economic growth and rise in US crude inventories.
Bulls pressure $90 pivot, break of which would generate fresh bullish signal, in addition to violation of pivotal Fibo resistance at $89.06 (38.2% of $130.48/$63.45) and open way for extension towards $93.30/70 (Oct/Nov 2022 lower platform) and $96.07 (50% retracement).
Bullish daily studies underpin, however overbought conditions may produce headwinds at $90 barrier.
Dips should ideally find footstep above rising daily Tenkan-sen ($87.35) and extensions lower not to exceed $84.87 (former top of Aug) to keep larger bulls in play and offer better buying opportunities.
Res: 90.00; 92.64; 93.30; 93.72.
Sup: 88.27; 87.35; 85.92; 84.87.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 90.2
- R2 89.6
- R1 88.93
- PP 88.33
-
- S1 87.66
- S2 87.06
- S3 86.4
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
ECB rate decision: To hike or not to hike? EUR/USD volatility to rise – Live
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to maintain key rates at its policy meeting on Thursday. The market's positioning has slightly shifted in favor of a 25 bps hike ahead of the policy announcements. ECB rate decision and Lagarde's comments will rock the EUR/USD pair.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.2500 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is on the defensive below 1.2500 in the European morning on Thursday. A minor uptick in the US Dollar and a mixed mood are weighing on the currency pair. The focus shifts to the US data flow.
Gold remains under pressure near $1,900, US data eyed
Gold price struggles for a decisive move despite a slightly hotter inflation report. The US Dollar demonstrates a volatility compression as higher headline CPI failed to boost Fed hawks.
XRP price recovery likely to be fueled by buying pressure from Ripple holders on exchanges
XRP price could recover further this week with the break above the descending channel. Ripple CTO David Schwartz says an AMM will turn XRP price volatility into yield.
Global inflation watch: Underlying price pressures remain sticky
Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased.