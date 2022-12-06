WTI Oil
WTI oil price holds firmly in red for the third straight day and hit one week low in European trading on Tuesday, pressured by stronger dollar and recession fears which so far offset expected impact from G7 decision to cap the price of Russian oil.
Negative technical studies add to near-term outlook, as daily MA’s are in full bearish setup and negative momentum is strong.
Fresh acceleration lower from Dec 1 recovery top ($83.32) emerged after bulls got trapped above Fibo barrier at $81.27 (38.2% of $93.72/$73.57) and reversed so far 76.4% of $73.57 $83.32 recovery leg, on track to fully retrace correction from $73.57 (Nov 28 low, the lowest since late Dec 2021) to $83.32 (Dec 1 high).
Loss of $73.57 handle would expose next significant support at $73.03 (200MMA) which guards psychological $70 support and $68.50 (50% retracement of $6.52 $130.48 recovery phase).
Res: 76.26; 77.29; 77.85; 78.44.
Sup: 75.26; 73.57; 73.03; 70.00.
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 87.04
- R2 84.89
- R1 81.16
- PP 79.01
-
- S1 75.27
- S2 73.12
- S3 69.39
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.