The NZD/USD has been on an uptrend since mid-October. However, this rally may be on a temporary halt as the pair hits the upper trend line on its downward channel, as shown below in the daily timeframe chart. For now, the long-term downtrend, since the start of the year, is still intact and could signal a possible reversal for the short-term rally for the New Zealand dollar.

NZD/USD 1D

Fundamentals will be playing a huge part in the direction of the NZD/USD this week. The market is showing some risk aversion due to renewed lockdown worries in China and a possibility that the US Federal Reserve will not let up on its aggressive tightening cycle in the upcoming FOMC meeting. The focus for now, however, is the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) this Wednesday. Markets are widely expecting a 75-basis-points hike, but a 50-basis-points hike is still entirely possible, thus some volatility might be injected in the markets if expectations are not met.

Back to the technical perspective, there is a double top formation with a gravestone Doji candle as the price fails to create a higher high above the 0.62000 area in the 4-hour chart.

NZD/USD 4H, with ETRP indicator

Using the Extreme Trend Reversal Points indicator (ETRP), we can identify if there is a probable reversal in this zone before the RBNZ rate decision. The triangle arrow from the ETRP signals that a possible reversal may happen in this area. However, considering the moving average, which is color-coded according to the trend strength, which is mainly green for extreme bullish, lime for bullish, silver for range, orange for bearish, and red for extreme bearish, is still indicating that the trend is still bullish. Traders who are looking for a sell signal confirmation could wait for the ETRP to change its moving average color to bearish before considering an entry.