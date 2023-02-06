The new week has begun with a swathe of losses for stocks, putting a dent in the recovery in risk seen so far this year, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks push into the red
“A gloomy tone continues to prevail across stocks this afternoon, as investors continue to react to Friday’s job numbers. Friday’s report stalled the risk rally in its tracks, and put pressure on stocks in a significant way. For European markets which have enjoyed such a strong start to the year, this may be just a pullback, but for US indices there is a real danger that indices could reverse course entirely. Should the latest jobs report be followed up by more strength, a renewed push on tightening by the Fed could be the result.”
Dollar revival catches markets unawares
“After the big drop since October, some investors had been on watch for a dollar rebound, but had not expected it to develop this quickly. The payroll report has seen a flurry of short-covering, and this seems set to continue now expectations of a 2023 are being quietly shelved. “
AUD/USD trades below 0.6900 as investors await RBA’s announcement Premium
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.6854, recovering ahead of the US close but holding sub-0.6900. A dismal market mood and the upcoming Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision are weighing on the pair.
EUR/USD bounces after flirting with 1.0700, remains pressured Premium
EUR/USD trades below 1.0750 for the first time since early January, as demand for the American Dollar persisted in a risk-averse scenario. Poor European data added to the Euro's weakness.
Gold: XAU/USD poised to challenge $1,860 support Premium
Spot gold remains under selling pressure after falling to $1,860.20 a troy ounce at the beginning of the day. The bright metal peaked on Monday at $1,881.35, from where it resumed its decline amid the broad US Dollar demand.
Can the bond market sell-off negatively impact Binance Coin price?
Binance Coin (BNB) price must see quite a few crypto traders puzzled this morning when looking at the charts. With several cryptocurrencies slipping lower, the risk is increasing that cryptocurrencies are lagging on the overall market reaction in the wake of the strong US job numbers.
Soft landing, really?
S&P 500 started a brief correction on NFPs outdoing expectations, with other data confirming job market tightness as much as Dec NFPs upward revision to 260K.