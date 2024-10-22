- A Trump victory and Republican control of Congress after the US election could be bullish for the US Dollar.
- A blue sweep would likely hurt the Greenback, but the most probable scenario of a divided government could temper any big move.
- Tariff policy is key, but also other factors not directly related to the White House such as the Fed’s moves or geopolitics.
The US Dollar (USD) has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States (US) Presidential election due on November 5.
Alongside the presidential election, 468 seats in the US Congress (33 of the 100 Senate seats and all 435 House seats) are due for a contest on the same day.
How could US election outcome influence US Dollar?
Following a dramatic campaign, investors eagerly await the election outcome to assess its impact on the US Dollar. The elected government will decide on the trade and fiscal policies, which will have significant implications on the US economic and inflation outlook, eventually impacting the value of the USD.
The impact of these policies, however, could pan out in the medium to long term. Meanwhile, the performance of the Greenback will also depend on factors that aren’t always directly related to who stays in the White House, from monetary policy to the global geopolitical situation.
The electoral vote could result in a victory for either the ruling Democratic Party or the Republican Party (Red Sweep) or a “divided government”, which is projected as the most likely outcome.
At present, the House is under Republican control while the Senate has a Democratic majority, representing a divided government. The full control of both houses of Congress is a win-win situation for either of the parties, as it enables the ease of policy implementation.
The two candidates contesting the US presidential race – Republican nominee Donald Trump and his Democratic counterpart and Vice President Kamala Harris – have contrasting views on several policy matters, keeping USD traders on edge amidst potential policy uncertainty or continuity.
That said, let’s analyze three probable outcomes and how each of them could affect the US Dollar’s performance in the months ahead.
Democratic victory
In a scenario where the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris emerges victorious in the presidential elections, a continuation of policies from President Joe Biden’s administration is likely to ensue. Harris is expected to remain conservative on the fiscal expansion and also maintain the current trade policies, which could hinder better prospects for US economic growth. This could render USD negative.
A Blue Sweep, with Democrats securing a majority in both Houses of Congress, could be seen as the most discouraging outcome for the US economy and thus for the Greenback.
“Asia FX is likely to rally the most in the event of a Harris victory without Congress, while the broadest US Dollar losses would likely be in a Blue Sweep,” Deutsche Bank analysts said in a research note.
Republican win
Former US President Donald Trump has been vocal about his plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 60% or higher if re-elected. If that materializes on a Trump victory, it could reignite the US-Sino trade war and threaten the already ailing Chinese economy.
Such a move could amplify China’s response on the trade front globally, prompting major economies to devalue their currencies to limit the impact of the trade barrier. The US Dollar is set to gain in this scenario. Note that China is the world’s biggest trading nation.
If the trade war intensifies worldwide, investors could run for cover in the world’s reserve and safe-haven currency, the US Dollar.
A Republican victory with the Congress, a Red Sweep, will play out the most bullish scenario for the buck. Trump has always leaned in favor of higher fiscal spending and tax cuts, which could be pro-US economic growth and hence, the USD. Additionally, expansionary fiscal policy could fuel more spending and lead to high inflation, implying higher interest rates environment and a strong US Dollar.
The magnitude of any moves in currency pairs is likely to be larger in the scenario of a red sweep than in a blue sweep, the DB analysts say. “There is likely to be a large degree of variation in market response across different currency pairs: we see the US Dollar rising across all currency pairs in a red sweep. We see the dollar strong but FX carry trades as most likely to suffer in a Trump victory without Congress,” they add.
Divided government
As mentioned above, the most likely result is a divided government, where the opposing party controls one or both Houses of Congress. Such an outcome is expected to have a limited impact on the ongoing US Dollar recovery in the near term, in the face of potential policy deadlock. Economists at Morgan Stanley noted that they “don’t see a significant difference in public spending regardless of which party wins the executive branch.”
To conclude
The US Dollar reaction to the election outcome could be short-lived in the near term, as it is difficult for markets to price in the effects of the policies implemented by the winning party over the medium- to long-term. Also, investors will be quick to shift their focus back to the monetary policy and the economic outlook once election-induced volatility subsides.
Economic Indicator
Presidential Election
The U.S. Presidential Election released by the USA.gov is the consecutive quadrennial United States presidential election and decides the President and the Vice President of the United States. It is a significant event to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. Also holding congressional elections: voters will elect all 435 members to the US House of Representatives and 33 members to the Senate. The election might affect the USD volatility.Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD risks a deeper drop below 0.6600
AUD/USD quickly eroded Tuesday’s gains and came under renewed and quite strong selling pressure on Wednesday, challenging the 0.6620-0.6630 zone, where the critical 200-day SMA converges.
EUR/USD: Upcoming PMIs could bring some relief
The growing downward pressure pushed EUR/USD to new lows around 1.0760 for the first time since late July. This move was largely driven by the US dollar’s strong performance and the lack of meaningful news from ECB policymakers.
Gold declines to $2,720 corrective decline may continue
Gold price retreats from the all-time-high it set near $2,560 earlier in the day and trades slightly below $2,720. Rising US Treasury bond yields and the unabated US Dollar (USD) strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground midweek.
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen misses key deadline, XRP slips nearly 3%
Ripple (XRP) trades at $0.5189 on Wednesday, October 23. The key market movers for the native token of the XRPLedger are the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.