-
The EUR/USD almost reached 0.95 in early trading this morning, completing a wave 5 (green) of wave 3 (orange).
-
The GBP/USD made a huge drop from 1.0850 down to 1.03 earlier this morning, which seems to be part of an impulsive wave 3 (yellow).
-
The BTC/USD is at an important decision zone: a bearish breakout confirms the downtrend (red arrows).
EUR/USD bearish impulse takes a small break
The EUR/USD almost reached 0.95 in early trading this morning:
-
The EUR/USD could have completed wave 5 (green) of wave 3 (orange).
-
The strong bullish bounce once price action reached the strong support at the 0.95 round level probably is a wave A (green) retracement.
-
Price action could face difficulties to move much higher. The Fibonacci retracement levels should act as a strong resistance.
-
A bearish reaction at the Fibonacci levels could confirm the end of wave A and the start of wave B (green).
-
A larger ABC (green) pattern would fit within an expected wave 4 (orange).
-
A downtrend is expected to resume and take price action at 0.94 and 0.9250 within wave 5 (orange) of waves 3.
GBP/USD crashes 550 pips in early trading
The GBP/USD made a huge drop from 1.0850 down to 1.03 earlier this morning:
-
The GBP/USD 550 pip decline this morning seems to be part of an impulsive wave 3 (yellow).
-
The strong bullish push upwards after the decline is expected to be a wave A (orange) of a larger ABC (orange) within a wave 4 (yellow).
-
The Fibonacci levels are expected to be a resistance zone.
-
A break above the 50% Fibonacci level makes it less likely that the current Elliott Wave analysis - indicating a wave 3 and 4 (yellow) - is correct.
-
A bullish ABC (orange) is expected within the wave 4 (yellow).
-
A downtrend continuation should aim at parity (1.00).
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is unable to break through the previous bottom (green lines):
-
The BTC/USD is at an important decision zone: a bearish breakout confirms the downtrend (red arrows).
-
A bullish bounce (blue arrows) could indicate a larger wave C (orange C’) towards the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci resistance zone.
-
A break above the 38.2-50% Fibonacci levels could indicate that the wave 5 (yellow) of wave C (pink) has been completed.
-
A bearish bounce at the Fibonacci resistance levels should signal the end of the wave 4 (yellow).
-
A downtrend continuation aims at $15k and $12.5k within wave C (pink).
The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 0.9650
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum near 0.9700 during the European trading hours on Monday and returned below 0.9650. The risk-averse market environment helps the greenback preserve its strength and forces the pair to stay on the backfoot.
GBP/USD rises above 1.0800 on BoE chatter
GBP/USD has regained its traction and rose above 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Monday. Market chatter about the Bank of England possibly delivering a statement later in the day seems to be helping the British pound find demand.
Gold fails to hold above $1,640 as US yields push higher Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.