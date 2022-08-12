US CPI offered the first positive surprise on inflation in a long time being flat on the month of July versus consensus expectations of 0.2% m/m. And it was not all due to lower gasoline prices as core inflation also undershot expectations rising 0.3% m/m versus consensus of 0.5% m/m. The good news is that there are clear signs that pressure on goods prices are easing: commodity prices have come down, freight costs are lower, supply chains are easing and pricing power is weaker as demand has softened and inventories are high. We also see tentative signs that inflation expectations have peaked.
However, it is too early to declare victory over US inflation as several Fed speakers also highlighted afterwards. The labour market is still very tight and employment growth has not yet cooled down suggesting that wage growth will continue to run high. It is currently close to 6%, which is much too high to bring inflation back to 2% on a sustained way. Hence, we still look for the Fed to hike 75bp on 21 September to get rates quickly back to neutral and into restrictive area. Admittedly the probability of only 50bp has increased and the decision will most likely be determined by the next round of payrolls and inflation in early September.
In the euro zone the inflation picture has been further complicated over the summer by a strong rise in gas and electricity prices. The warm weather has increased demand for air-conditioning and curtailed electricity production due to droughts that lower water levels in reservoirs and rivers and also led to a reduction in French nuclear power production. For environmental reasons French nuclear plants face restrictions on discharging water into waterways when river temperatures get too high. French electricity prices have doubled over the past three months and are now 10 times higher than in April. The increase is set to push up inflation even further and add to recession risks, thus exacerbating the stagflationary environment.
On the geopolitical front China concluded military exercises around Taiwan in what has been the largest scale drills around Taiwan ever. It comes in response to the visit by US speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, which in China’s view is a breach of the ‘One-China policy’ and a further move towards supporting Taiwan independence. This week we sent out a paper looking into the background of the crisis and assessing the risk of war, see Research China: The risk of a Taiwan war and what it implies – part 1, 11 August.
Markets mainly responded to the lower-than-expected US inflation print this week by sending equities and EUR/USD higher. Bond yields initially dropped following the release but moved higher again Thursday as optimism about lower inflation and slower rate hikes faded again.
Looking into next week the main releases will be US data on retail sales, regional business surveys for August and housing data. In Europe we get the German ZEW and the final CPI print for August, which provides more details than the flash estimate. China will publish it monthly batch of industrial production, retail sales and home sales. Especially the latter will be interesting given the continued stress in the property market. Norges Bank is set to increase rates by 50bp on Thursday.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data
EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790
Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.
Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam
Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!