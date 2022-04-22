- Equity markets remain directionless as earnings season ramps up.
- Bond yields rise again, hitting equity sentiment.
- Next week is when earnings season really kicks off.
Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers. The stock did a Facebook and plummeted in a huge market cap fall. This marks the second quarter in a row that Netflix has managed such a collapse so investors are now growing increasingly nervous that the same fate awaits Facebook Meta (FB) next week. Tesla (TSLA) did manage to turn things around briefly on Thursday as it unveiled a strong set of results. Deliveries remained strong despite shutdowns in Giga Shanghai but many investors, including your author, were still surprised just how strong earnings were. Demand was never an issue for Tesla but supply so far is not holding it back. Demand in fact is so strong it is leading to inventories falling to just a few days for Tesla.
But taking a step back and looking at the broader picture it was once again the bond vigilantes that did the damage on Thursday. Tesla lost 3% from the open as equities turned lower on some more hawkish commentary from central bankers. Not too surprising you would think but bond markets still pushed the US 10-year close to 3% again and Nasdaq investors took fright and headed for the hills. Everyone appears to be sharing the below chart showing the long-term breakout for the 10-year yield so we may as well add it in but apologies if you are tired of seeing this one already.
US 10 Year yield, monthly
So back to earnings then, the main driver of stock markets in the short to medium term. Macro factors are the key longer-term determinant as they directly affect earnings but in the short term, earnings will have the key influence. Next week is set to be the big one with big tech up. We have Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Only Apple and Amazon miss out. Once through those, we will have a clearer outlook on the path for the S&P and other indices for the quarter ahead. So far so good in terms of earnings with 77 companies in the S&P 500 reporting and 77% have beaten earnings estimates.
Sentiment Indicators
Again nothing too dramatic here showing the choppy and range-bound market we are in.
Source: AAII.com
Source: CNN.com
SPY technical analysis
Ok I know this is repetition but here too we are range-bound. $415 was the bullish double bottom that set up the contract rally, that, and some stretched positioning (everyone was short basically!). Now positioning is more neutral and the rally has played out. Since then stocks have found it hard to make significant gains as those bond market vigilantes just keep pushing rates higher. $428 is the next support to test and a break of that will bring us to $415 again. Third time may not be a charm. RSI and MFI also remain neutral and rangebound.
Earnings week ahead
Source: Benzinga Pro
Economic releases
US GDP on Thursday and Chicago PMI on Friday are the highlights for the week.
The author is short Tesla
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0800 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has met fresh bearish pressure in the American session and slumped below 1.0800. With Wall Street's main indexes opening the day deep in negative territory, safe-haven flows started to dominate the markets, allowing the greenback to continue to gather strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.2850 on renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since September 2020 with the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows in the American session. The pair is losing more than 1% on the day and trading below 1.2850.
Gold drops to near two-week low, around $1,930 area
Gold came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and dropped to a near two-week low, around the $1,930 region during the first half o the European session. Fed Powell's speech at an IMF event sounded extremely hawkish and all but confirmed a 50 bps rate hike.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
NVDA prepares to break $200
Nvidia stock (NVDA) collapsed more than 6% on Thursday and lost further ground afterhours. In doing so, NVDA shares broke through an important support at $206.50 that implies a further drop below $200.