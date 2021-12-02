Oil prices have bounced from their lows, while US stocks have made early gains, but the overall atmosphere in markets remains nervous.
- Wall Street bounces but European stocks still in the red
- High VIX reading points towards continued volatility
- Oil rebounds after OPEC+ sticks to expected output increase
Yet again the markets are being treated to a bounce in US indices, although this time around the gains are confined mostly to Wall Street, where the Dow has rallied some 500 points in early trading. Elsewhere the picture remains more disappointing, with continental European markets still firmly in the red. The FTSE 100 has rallied some 60 points off its low of the day however, as losses in some heavyweight names are trimmed. But what is clear is that the see-saw week is still with us; swings in risk appetite have been dramatic and rapid over the past few sessions, and with the Vix still at an elevated level, and rallying further today, it looks like the hard-fought battle between buyers and sellers still has a way to go. Broadly, the market is still worrying about the Omicrom variant and how it will affect Fed policy, and the interaction of these two issues has provided the fertile soil necessary for the recent selloff.
There are pockets of strength however, and crude oil is one of them. Brent and WTI have both surged from the lows of the day. While OPEC+ decided to stick to its planned output increase, much of this has been factored in, and the lack of any additional increase has been enough to prompt a bounce for now. Whether, given the broader risk-off view, this has further to run remains to be seen, but oil bulls are certainly enjoying some much-needed respite for now.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
