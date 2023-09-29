-
USDCAD gives up weekly gains; might be due to a pullback.
-
Potential support could next emerge near 1.3400.
-
US core PCE inflation index on the agenda.
USDCAD erased Tuesday’s bounce as the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) obstructed progress, forcing the price to ease towards its 50- and 200-day SMAs at 1.3450. This is also where the 38.2% Fibonacci mark of the previous upleg is placed.
Market sentiment is neutral-to-bearish according to the technical indicators. The MACD is marginally below its zero and signal lines, while the RSI has resumed its negative slope below 50, but is still above its previous lows. Likewise, the stochastic oscillator has also rotated southwards.
If sellers persist, the nearest pivot point could develop around the 50% Fibonacci of 1.3392 and the important almost flat constraining line drawn from November 2022. Additional declines from there could encounter the upper band of the broken bearish channel as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci mark of 1.3320. A clear close lower could confirm another correction towards the 2021 ascending trendline currently intersecting the 78.6% Fibonacci of 1.3220.
On the upside, the focus will be on the 20-day SMA and the 23.6% Fibonacci level of 1.3550. A successful penetration higher could initially stabilize near the 1.3600 psychological number before accelerating towards September’s high of 1.3693 and the long-term descending trendline from the 2020 top at 1.3700.
In summary, USDCAD is displaying signs of softening, bringing the 1.3400 area next to the limelight.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.0600 despite soft EU inflation
EUR/USD extended its rebound beyond 1.0600 on Friday. Although the data from the Eurozone showed that HICP inflation softened at a faster pace than anticipated in September, the Euro managed to preserve its strength. Investors await US PCE inflation report.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2250 as USD correction continues
GBP/USD managed to build on Thursday's recovery gains and advanced toward 1.2250 on Friday. The data from the UK confirmed that the real GDP expanded 0.2% on a quarterly basis in Q2. Later in the day, the US economic docket will feature August PCE inflation report.
Gold extends recovery, trades above $1,870
Following a sharp four-day decline, Gold price started to edge higher and rose above $1,870 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to retreat toward 4.5%, helping XAU/USD hold its ground ahead of key US inflation data.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT reversal seems inevitable after 92% correction from all-time high
Polkadot price, in nearly two years, has shed 92.91% from its all-time high of $55.09. The massive downswing in DOT has pushed it down to levels that were last seen in October 2020. Hence, the chances of this altcoin forming a bottom and rallying are high.
Can the Bank of Japan stop the fall of the Yen?
The Japanese yen continues to exhibit weakness against various currencies, as the strengthening dollar has propelled the USD/JPY rate to approach historical highs, notably nearing the 151.7 mark. Prominent figures within the Japanese government and the Central Bank have consistently expressed concerns about the yen's current volatility.