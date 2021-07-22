USD/ZAR, daily
The risk sentiment and the SARB rate decision will be the main drivers of USDZAR today (Thursday), amid the domestic strife. It is likely that the central bank will keep its current repo rate as the country is still in recovery mode.
The Reserve Bank of South Africa unanimously voted to keep its benchmark repo rate unchanged at a record low of 3.5% during its May 2021 meeting, as widely expected. Policymakers said the overall risks to the growth outlook are balanced while the overall risks to the inflation outlook appear to be increasing.
USDZAR trades lower after higher-than-expected inflation data. The country’s consumer prices rose 4.9% in June on a year-on-year basis, lower than the previous month’s 5.2%, but beating the 4.8% forecast. Excluding volatile food and energy components, core CPI rose 0.3% compared to the 0.2% MoM forecast.
Nonetheless, the currency pair remained under pressure as the US Dollar traded near its highest level since early April. At the time of writing, the dollar index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, was down. The USD index was down around 0.18% to close at 92.77. The Greenback’s safe-haven appeal has increased as the aggressive spread of the Delta coronavirus variant increases the risk-off.
Technical levels
The USDZAR rebound of 13.3823 was still stuck at the 61.8% retracement level at 14.7846 and yesterday retested that level, but closed lower at 14.5623, with a total increase of only 0.09%. The intraday bias still tends to the upside, considering that the price movement is still above the Kumo average.
USD/ZAR, H8
On the upside a break of the minor resistance 14.7846 will extend the retracement to the 78.6% level or around 15.0000 and if strong will test the top of the 15.5674 wave. On the downside, as long as the golden level holds, the downside will target support at 14.3320 and could reach 14.1660 or 14.0000 if strong.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK.
XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet, levels to watch
Gold price is off the lows but remains under pressure amid a better market mood and rising Treasury yields, making the non-yielding gold less attractive.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
ECB Preview: Three reasons why Lagarde could hit the euro when it is down
Sell low, cover even lower – that could be the best strategy for trading the European Central Bank's upcoming decision with EUR/USD. While the common currency has been holding up better than some of its peers, this could be due to pre-ECB tensions rather than any material advantage.