AUD/USD recoups losses
The Australian dollar slid as the RBA minutes showed policymakers may reconsider pausing rate hikes. The selling pressure eased after the pair gained a foothold over 0.6570. A close above last week’s high of 0.6710 reveals interest in keeping the price afloat. The top range of the previous consolidation around 0.6770 is a major resistance and coincides with the 30-day SMA. A bullish breakout could extend the rally towards 0.6900. Otherwise, a drop below 0.6650 would make the aussie resume its downward trajectory.
NZD/USD seeks support
The US dollar retreats as markets stabilise amid the UBS-Credit Suisse rescue deal. A close above the double spike at 0.6260 has forced the remaining sellers to cover their positions, turning the short-term mood around. A temporary retracement may allow the bears to switch sides and offer stronger support. A bounce off the accumulation area above 0.6160 would pave the way for a sustained recovery above 0.6280. This would suggest that the correction from early February on the daily chart could be coming to an end.
Dow Jones 30 tries to rebound
The Dow Jones 30 clawed back losses as traders raised their bets of a pause from the Fed on Wednesday. A tentative break above 32300 previously took some heat off the index but the bulls are not out of the woods yet. Sentiment would remain cautious unless they manage to lift offers in the supply zone around 32850. Then 33500 would be next if a rebound starts to gain traction. Failing that, the current brief consolidation would be followed by a drop below 31440, opening the door to a deeper correction towards 30200.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.