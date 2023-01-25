EUR/USD continues higher
The euro finds support from upbeat PMIs in the eurozone. On the daily chart, the close above last May’s high of 1.0770 continues to fuel the upward thrust. The price action has so far consolidated its gains above this resistance-turned-support, making it a major level to keep the single currency ahead. A hold above it would confirm that the uptrend is still intact, with the former support and psychological level of 1.1000 as the next target. However, its breach would send the pair to 1.0660 at the base of the January breakout rally.
GBP/USD hits resistance
The pound fell after Britain’s services PMI showed a bigger-than-expected contraction. A second attempt at December’s high of 1.2450 has failed to lift the ceiling. A bearish RSI divergence indicated a deceleration in the upward momentum, and a break below 1.2320 let a crack in the rally and suggests that the path of least resistance is down. Whether this will be a correction or a reversal will depend on the intensity of the sell-off. 1.2260 is the first support and 1.2160 over the 20-day moving average is the bulls’ second layer of defence.
XAU/USD bounces off support
Bullion whipsawed after an uptick in the US dollar amid rising bond yields. On the daily chart, the price is grinding last April’s sell-off zone around 1930, which extends all the way to 1995. This is a major bull-bear line as gold recouped losses from its six-month long downturn. Despite a choppy price action, the overall direction is skewed to the upside. This means that trend followers are likely to see any pullback as an opportunity to go long. 1915 is the closest support and a close above 1950 would open the door to 1975.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
