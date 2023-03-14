USD/JPY struggles for support
The US dollar grinds lower as efforts to avert a banking crisis after the collapse of SVB cut short rate hike expectations. December’s highs around 138.00 have proven to be a tough hurdle to lift. A subsequent break below 135.60 triggered a wave of sell-off and a combination of profit-taking and fresh selling compounds the amplitude of the liquidation. 132.50 is the next level to see if buyers would make a comeback. Failing that, 131.00 could be in the bears’ crosshairs. On the upside, 134.70 has turned into a fresh resistance.
EUR/GBP fails to rebound
The euro fell as the bloc’s bond yields tumbled in fear of a financial crisis. From the daily chart’s perspective, the pair is still inching up despite a choppy path. On the hourly chart, a break below 0.8825 continues to put intraday bulls on the defensive. The demand zone around 0.8790 at the origin of the March breakout rally is a major level to keep the directional bias up. Otherwise, a fall below the daily support of 0.8760 may cause a bearish reversal. 0.8850 is the first hurdle and only a close above 0.8890 would turn sentiment around.
S&P 500 tests critical support
The S&P 500 whipsaws as investors struggle to find reassurance in US authorities’ emergency measures. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart suggests that the mood has remained cautious. Then a break below the daily support of 3935 came in as a confirmation, invalidating the latest rebound and turning it into a fresh resistance. The lower band of the December consolidation range around 3800 is the next support where the bulls might try to hold it together. Its breach could lead to a bearish continuation in the medium-term.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
