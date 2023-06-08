The USD/SGD pair crashed as the Dollar Index extended its sell-off. Fundamentally, the USD took a hit from the US Unemployment Claims indicator which came in at 261K in the last week versus 236K estimated. The Final Wholesale Inventories came in worse than expected as well. Tomorrow, the Canadian economic data should have an impact on the USD.
Technically, the USD/SGD pair reached a major demand zone. False breakdowns below 1.3432 and through 1.3427 support levels may announce that the sell-off ended. A bullish pattern should bring new longs.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
