There are multiple factors contributing to the weakness of the JPY. 1- The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has consistently adopted a dovish stance, which has put downward pressure on the currency . 2- The Nikkei, the Japanese stock market, has been performing strongly , further impacting the JPY's value. 3- China's economic recovery has been moderate , with a focus on services and consumption rather than investment, which has influenced the JPY's weakness. Additionally, concerns regarding US regional banking have eased, leading to a more favourable outlook for investors. Moreover, investors have shown a confident outlook on the US debt ceiling negotiations, adding to the JPY's weakness . Lastly, the US economy has displayed resilience in the face of Federal Reserve rate hikes, which has contributed to the JPY's current state of weakness.

