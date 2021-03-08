USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY we wrote: rockets as the US dollar breaks higher across the board to hit108.00. Further gains look likely in the bull trend despite overbought conditions aswe look for 108.20/25 & 108.80/95.
We reached 108.63 then dipped to 108.08. No sell signal yet despite severelyoverbought conditions but we do meet 4 year & 200 week moving average resistanceat 109.00/10. A high for the week is likely. I would definitely exit all longs.
EURJPY mostly sideways this week but we are in a 9 month bull trend so we remainbuyers on weakness. Minor support at 128.90/80 certainly holding.
CADJPY longs at support at 8495/85 worked perfectly. We bottomed exactly here &shot higher to 8563.
Daily analysis
USDJPY struggles as we approach important resistance at 109.00/10. We are likely toconsolidate & trade sideways. We will watch for a sell signal to indicate a correctionto the downside.
First support at 1.0815/05 could hold the downside but below here meets a buyingopportunity at 107.85/75 with stops below 107.60.
EURJPY holds the target of 129.45/55 again on Friday. Further gains in the bull trendcan retest 129.85/95. A break above 130.05 is a buy signal initially targeting130.30/35.
Minor support at 128.90/80 held over the last 3 days but below here risks a slide to128.40/30. Try longs with stops below 128.10.
CADJPY continues higher to 8563. Downside is expected to be limited in the beartrend with support at 8510/00. Longs need stops below 8485. Further losses meetsupport at 8450/40.
A break above 8565 targets 8590/99 then strong resistance at 8615/25 for profittaking on longs.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
Gold: Uptick might still be seen as an opportunity for XAU/USD bears
Gold consolidated its recent slide to multi-month lows and remained confined in a range on Friday. The passage of the US stimulus bill, attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities extended some support.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).