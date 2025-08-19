- USD/JPY retreats from a four-day peak, though the downtick lacks bearish conviction.
- Bets for an imminent BoJ rate hike and a softer risk tone underpin the safe-haven JPY.
- Fed rate cut bets weigh on the USD and contribute to the intraday slide of over 50 pips.
- Traders seem reluctant ahead of FOMC Minutes and Fed Chair Powell’s speech this week.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some intraday sellers after struggling to find acceptance above the 148.00 mark earlier this Tuesday and erodes a part of the previous day's modest gains. The overnight US Dollar (USD) positive move runs out of steam amid the growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its rate-cutting cycle in September and deliver at least two 25 basis points (bps) rate cuts by the end of this year. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) expectations, which benefits the lower-yielding Japanese Yen (JPY) and turns out to be another factor exerting downward pressure on he currency pair.
The BoJ revised its inflation forecast at the end of the July meeting and reiterated that it will raise interest rates further if growth and inflation continue to advance in line with its estimates. This keeps the door open for an imminent BoJ rate hike by the end of this year. Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a modest pullback in the equity markets – drives some safe-haven flows towards JPY and contributes to the USD/JPY pair's intraday pullback of around 50 pips. However, the latest optimism over the potential Russia-Ukraine deal to end the protracted war might hold back the JPY bulls from placing aggressive bets.
In the latest development, US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he had begun preparations for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This followed a summit with Zelensky and the European leaders earlier in the day and fueled hopes for an early peace deal to end Europe's deadliest war in 80 years. Furthermore, the uncertainty over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the BoJ could cap the JPY. The USD, on the other hand, might draw support from diminishing odds for a jumbo Fed rate cut in September, which, in turn, should offer support to the USD/JPY pair.
Traders might also opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path before placing fresh directional bets. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC meeting Minutes on Wednesday. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium would play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics. Furthermore, the global flash PMIs on Thursday should contribute to producing some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair during the latter part of the week. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further depreciating move for spot prices.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a range over the past two weeks or so. This could be categorized as a consolidation phase amid neutral technical indicators on the daily chart, making it prudent to wait for an eventual breakout on either side before the next leg of a directional move.
Meanwhile, bulls might wait for sustained strength and acceptance above the 148.00 mark. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the momentum towards the 148.55-148.60 region, or the 50% retracement level of the downfall from the monthly high, en route to the 149.00 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, any corrective slide is likely to find decent support near the 147.10-147.00 area. Some follow-through selling could make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to retest the multi-week low, around the 146.20 zone, touched last Thursday. A further decline below the 146.00 mark might shift the bias in favor of bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1650 ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD trades with caution near 1.1650 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pause in the US Dollar upswing checks the pair's upside alongside ECB President Lagarde's concerns on the euro area economy. Traders look to the Fed Minutes for fresh clues on the US interest rate path.
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.3500 region after UK inflation data
GBP/USD gains traction in the European session on Wednesday and trades near 1.3500. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 3.8% in July from 3.6% in June, supporting the Pound Sterling. Attention now turns to the Fed Minutes for further impetus.
Gold sticks to recovery gains; lacks bullish conviction ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold sticks to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution before positioning for a further recovery from a three-week low set earlier this Wednesday. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a generally weaker tone around the equity markets – is seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven commodity.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple key supports break as correction deepens
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple all closed below key support zones as the correction deepens this week. BTC has fallen under its ascending trendline, and ETH slipped below the critical level with eyes on levels below $4,000.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.