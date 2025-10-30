TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Post-BoJ breakout through 153.25-153.30 favors bullish traders

  • USD/JPY gains strong positive traction on Thursday amid the BoJ rate hike uncertainty.
  • BoJ Governor Ueda said that there are no preset ideas about the timing of rate hikes.
  • The USD retreats from the post-FOMC swing high, though it fails to support spot prices.
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Post-BoJ breakout through 153.25-153.30 favors bullish traders
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The USD/JPY pair reverses an intraday slide to the 151.15-151.10 area after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced its policy decision and rallies to the highest level since February during the first half of the European session on Thursday. As was widely expected, the BoJ held interest rates steady despite two dissenting votes, with board members Naoki Tamura and Hajime Takata pushing for a hike to 0.75%. Moreover, traders remain uncertain about the timing of a potential move in December amid speculations that Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will pursue aggressive fiscal spending plans and resist policy tightening. This, along with in turn, weighed heavily on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and triggered the initial leg of the pair's move higher.

In the post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor reiterated that the central bank will continue to raise the policy rate if the economy, prices move in line with the forecast. Ueda, however, added that there are no preset ideas about the timing of the next rate hike, which, in turn, does little to ease the selling pressure surrounding the JPY. The US Dollar (USD), on the other hand, drifts lower and move away from an over two-week high touched on Wednesday, though it does little to stall the USD/JPY pair's intraday move higher. Investors now seem worried about economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown, which offsets the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish tilt and exerts some downward pressure on the buck.

The US central bank lowered its benchmark overnight borrowing rate to a range of 3.75%-4% and said it would stop reducing the size of its balance sheet as soon as December, marking the end of its quantitative tightening program. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against market expectations for more easing and said that a further reduction in the policy rate at the December meeting is not a foregone conclusion. This, in turn, helps limit deeper USD losses. Moreover, receding fears of an all-out trade war between the US and China – the world's two largest economies – could undermine the JPY's relative safe-haven status and support the case for a further near-term appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair.

A high stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ended on a positive note, with the US agreeing to cut down tariffs against Chinese goods, and China agreeing not to impose new export restrictions on rare earth minerals. Moreover, the Chinese leader said both sides had reached a consensus to resolve major trade issues, while Trump said that the US can sign a trade deal with China pretty soon. The optimism could further boost investors' confidence, which, in turn, could add to the JPY selling and validate the near-term positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair. Traders now look to speeches from FOMC members for cues about the future rate-cut path and short-term impetus later during the North American session.

USD/JPY daily chart

Technical Outlook

An intraday breakout through the 153.25-153.30 region, or the previous monthly swing high, could be seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in positive territory and are still away from being in the overbought zone. Hence, some follow-through strength towards the 154.00 mark, en route to mid-154.00s, the 154.75-154.80 region, and the 155.00 psychological mark, looks a distinct possibility.

On the flip side, weakness below the 153.30-153.25 resistance-turned-support could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 153.00 mark. A convincing break below the latter, however, might expose the Asian session low, around the 152.15 region. This is closely followed by the 152.00 mark, below which the USD/JPY pair could slide further towards the 151.55-151.50 area before eventually dropping to the 151.10-151.00 key support.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sinks below 1.16 as Fed’s hawkish cut and ECB hold weigh on Euro

EUR/USD sinks below 1.16 as Fed’s hawkish cut and ECB hold weigh on Euro

EUR/USD retreats on Thursday as the European Central Bank decided to hold rates unchanged, but traders, still digesting the 'hawkish' cut by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, kept the shared currency below the 1.1600 figure. 

GBP/USD tests six months lows as Pound Sterling continues to sink

GBP/USD tests six months lows as Pound Sterling continues to sink

GBP/USD fell again on Thursday, grinding down toward the 1.3100 handle and tipping into six month lows at 1.3116. The Pound Sterling continues to shed weight against the US Dollar, and is down over 2% against the Greenback through the month of October alone.

Gold grinds north of $4,000 despite broad US Dollar strength

Gold grinds north of $4,000 despite broad US Dollar strength

Gold is finding some footing on Thursday, orbiting around the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce and reversing four consecutive daily pullbacks. The US-China trade truce and the solid tone in the US Dollar seem to be limiting the precious metal’s upside potential.

Solana offers 'two ways to win' in a single bet, with tokenization market expected to blow up: Bitwise

Solana offers 'two ways to win' in a single bet, with tokenization market expected to blow up: Bitwise

Solana, like Bitcoin, offers investors dual opportunities in a single bet if either — or both — the stablecoin and tokenization infrastructure markets grow and it captures a large share of those markets, according to Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan in a note on Wednesday.

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

US-China trade – Xi and Trump put a lid on trade tensions once again

The meeting between Trump and Xi did not contain any surprises after the framework deal was revealed over the weekend. China achieved reduction in Fentanyl related tariffs while Trump secured soybean exports being resumed and China delaying its' export controls by at least a year.

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash extends bullish momentum as bulls eye $400

Zcash upholds its bullish outlook, trading at around $360 at the time of writing on Thursday. The privacy-focused token has, over the past few weeks, edged higher, shrugging off volatility and risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers