- USD/JPY consolidates in a range below a multi-month peak touched last week.
- Wavering BoJ rate hike expectations undermine the JPY and support the pair.
- The Fed’s hawkish stance backs elevated US bond yields and benefits the USD.
The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's positive move and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 157.00 mark through the early part of the European session on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, remain close to a multi-month top touched last Friday and seem poised to prolong the monthly uptrend amid wavering expectations about more interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
The Japanese central bank offered few clues on how soon it could push up borrowing costs at the end of the December policy meeting. Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda last week opened up the possibility of waiting longer for the next hike and said that the central bank will need a little bit more info on wage trends. Adding to this, Minutes from the October BoJ policy meeting released earlier today stressed the need for caution amid domestic and global uncertainties. That said, broadening inflationary pressures in Japan might force the BoJ to hike interest rates again early in 2025.
Data released last Friday showed that Japan's core inflation accelerated in November and left the door open for a potential BoJ rate hike in January or March. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled that it would slow the pace of interest rate cuts next year and tempered expectations for a sharp narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential. This, in turn, is seen as another factor undermining the lower-yielding Japanese Yen (JPY). Moreover, the Fed's hawkish shift assists the US Dollar (USD) in holding steady near a two-year high and validates the positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair.
However, speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene to prop up the domestic currency could limit deeper JPY losses. In fact, Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato warned against excessive foreign exchange moves and reiterated that the government is ready to act to stabilise the domestic currency. Adding to this, geopolitical risks and trade war fears hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets around the safe-haven JPY. This, in turn, keeps a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair amid relatively thin trading volumes on Christmas Eve.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the 157.45-157.50 area could act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the multi-month peak, around the 158.00 neighbourhood. A sustained strength beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for additional gains amid positive oscillators on the daily chart. The USD/JPY pair might then aim to surpass the 158.45 intermediate hurdle and reclaim the 159.00 mark. The momentum could extend further towards the 160.00 psychological mark en route to the 160.50 area, which coincides with the top end of a multi-month-old ascending channel.
On the flip side, weakness below the 157.00 round figure now seems to find decent support near the 156.65 horizontal zone, below which the USD/JPY pair could slide to the 156.00 mark. Any further decline could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 155.50 region and seems limited near the 155.00 psychological mark. The latter should act as a strong base for spot prices, which if broken decisively might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0400 in thin holiday trading
EUR/USD trades with mild losses near 1.0400 on Tuesday. The expectation that the US Federal Reserve will deliver fewer rate cuts in 2025 provides some support for the US Dollar. Trading volumes are likely to remain low heading into the Christmas break.
GBP/USD struggles to find direction, holds steady near 1.2550
GBP/USD consolidates in a range at around 1.2550 on Tuesday after closing in negative territory on Monday. The US Dollar preserves its strength and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as trading conditions thin out on Christmas Eve.
Gold holds above $2,600, bulls non-committed on hawkish Fed outlook
Gold trades in a narrow channel above $2,600 on Tuesday, albeit lacking strong follow-through buying. Geopolitical tensions and trade war fears lend support to the safe-haven XAU/USD, while the Fed’s hawkish shift acts as a tailwind for the USD and caps the precious metal.
IRS says crypto staking should be taxed in response to lawsuit
In a filing on Monday, the US International Revenue Service stated that the rewards gotten from staking cryptocurrencies should be taxed, responding to a lawsuit from couple Joshua and Jessica Jarrett.
2025 outlook: What is next for developed economies and currencies?
As the door closes in 2024, and while the year feels like it has passed in the blink of an eye, a lot has happened. If I had to summarise it all in four words, it would be: ‘a year of surprises’.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.