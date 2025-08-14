USD/JPY Price Forecast: Breakdown below 147.00 favors bears amid widening BoJ-Fed divergence

- USD/JPY attracts heavy selling for the third straight day and touches a multi-week low.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations turn out to be a key factor weighing on the pair.
- A positive risk tone and a modest USD bounce lend support ahead of the US PPI report.
The USD/JPY pair prolongs its downtrend for the third straight day and drops to over a three-week low on Thursday. However, a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce assists spot prices to find some near the 146.20 area during the early part of the European session. However, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bearish traders and warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery.
Traders are overwhelmingly betting that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs by 25 basis points (bps) at the next policy meeting in September and deliver at least two interest rate cuts by the end of this year. The expectations were lifted by a series of disappointing US economic data released recently, including the closely-watched Nonfarm Payrolls (NPF) report, which pointed to deteriorating labor market conditions. Furthermore, the mostly in-line US inflation figures released op Tuesday eased fears that trade-related costs may feed into broader price pressures and reinforces the narrative for further policy easing by the Fed.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump escalated his pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut interest rates. Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Fed should think about a 50 bps rate cut next month. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that he’s more concerned about last month’s rise in the underlying inflation than an unusually weak jobs report and that he may not be inclined to support a rate cut in September. Separately, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic acknowledged a general weakening in the labor data and noted that tariffs may cause structural changes, though he refrained from commenting on rate cuts.
This marks a significant divergence in comparison to the Bank of Japan (BoJ) hawkish outlook. In fact, the BoJ revised its inflation forecast at the end of the July meeting last week, and reiterated that it will raise interest rates further if growth and inflation continue to advance in line with its estimates. This keeps the door open for an imminent BoJ rate hike move by the end of this year and should continue to underpin the Japanese Yen (JPY), which seems unaffected by the risk-on environment. An extension of the US-China trade truce and the US-Russia summit aimed at ending the war in Ukraine remains supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Traders now look forward to the release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI), which, along with speeches by influential FOMC members, will drive the USD demand and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. The market focus will then shift to Japan's Preliminary Q2 GDP print, due during the Asian session, followed by the University of Michigan US Consumer Sentiment Index later on Friday. This might further contribute to producing some meaningful trading opportunities heading into the weekend.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical Outlook
An intraday breakdown and acceptance below the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour, around the 147.00 mark, could be seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/JPY bears. However, the Relative Strength Index on the said charts hovers close to oversold territory and makes it prudent to wait for some intraday consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for deeper losses.
Meanwhile, any meaningful recovery attempt is more likely to attract fresh sellers and remain capped near the 147.00 support-turned-resistance. The latter should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders, above which a fresh bout of a short-covering move could lift the USD/JPY pair to the 147.45-147.50 region.
Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair seems poised to slide towards testing sub-146.00 levels (July 24 low) before extending the fall further to the next relevant support near the 145.40-145.30 region. The downward trajectory could eventually extend towards challenging the 145.00 psychological mark
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum and BNB near all-time highs as Bitcoin hits record peak
Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, are edging closer to their all-time highs, supported by strong corporate demand and a robust technical outlook. Technical analysis suggests potential upside targets near $5,000 for ETH and $900 for BNB.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1700 ahead of EU Q2 GDP, US PPI data
EUR/USD has come under renewed selling pressure, falling toward 1.1650 in Thursday's European session. The pair weakens as the US Dollar attempts a tepid bounce ahead of the US PPI inflation data. The immediate focus is on the second estimate of the Q2 Eurozone GDP.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped near 1.3600 after UK data
GBP/USD is fading an uptick to near 1.3600 in European trading on Thursday. The upbeat UK Q2 GDP data briefly lifted the Pound Sterling, but a sharp decline in the quarterly Total Business Investment data dragged it lower. However, the pair's downside appears capped by sustained US Dollar weakness. US PPI data eyed.
Gold flat lines as upbeat market mood offsets Fed rate cut bets
Gold attracts some sellers following an Asian session rise to the $3,375 region, or a multi-day low, though it lacks follow-through amid a combination of supporting factors. The optimism over an extension of the US-China trade truce for another three months and the US-Russia summit on Friday remains supportive of the upbeat market mood.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.