- USD/JPY remains under heavy selling pressure for the fourth successive day on Wednesday.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations turn out to be a key factor weighing on the pair.
- Geopolitical tensions and the US shutdown benefit the safe-haven JPY and also exert pressure.
The USD/JPY pair extends last week's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 150.00 psychological mark, or its highest level since August 1, and continues to lose ground for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices to a nearly two-week low, around the 147.00 round figure, during the first half of the European session, and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative outperformance in the wake of the growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its policy normalization path. In fact, the Summary of Opinions from the BoJ's September meeting, released on Tuesday, revealed that board members debated the feasibility of raising interest rates in the near term. This reaffirms bets that the BoJ would hike interest rates by 25-basis-points (bps) in October. This, along with rising geopolitical tensions and the US government shutdown, benefits the JPY's relative safe-haven status.
A Republican spending bill failed to pass through the Senate on Tuesday, forcing the US government to start shutting down its operations from 04:00 GMT this Wednesday. A prolonged shutdown could have an adverse effect on economic performance, which, in turn, is seen as weighing on investors' sentiment and benefiting traditional safe-haven assets. The immediate effect of a government shutdown will likely be a delay in key US macro releases, including the highly anticipated US monthly employment details – popularly known as the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday.
Apart from the political deadlock over a funding deal, bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs two more times by the end of this year drag the US Dollar (USD) to a one-week low. In fact, traders see a nearly 95% chance of a rate reduction at the next FOMC meeting in October and an over 75% probability of another rate cut in December. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to hawkish BoJ expectations. The resultant narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential benefits the lower-yielding JPY and exerts additional pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Traders now look forward to the release of the US ADP report on private-sector employment and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some impetus later during the North American session. Apart from this, speeches from influential FOMC members might further contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair remains to the downside and backs the case for an extension of a nearly one-week-old depreciating trend.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair's intraday uptick early this Wednesday faltered ahead of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and the subsequent downfall validates the negative outlook. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining negative traction. Some follow-through selling and acceptance below the 147.00 mark will set the stage for a fall towards the 146.30-146.25 support. This is closely followed by the 146.00 round figure, below which spot prices could aim to retest the September monthly swing low, around the 145.50-145.45 region, before eventually dropping to the 145.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, attempted recoveries might now confront an immediate hurdle near mid-147.00s. Any further move up could be seen as a selling opportunity near the 148.00 mark and remain capped near the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 148.35 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter, however, might trigger a short-covering move and lift the USD/JPY pair to the 149.00 round figure. The momentum could extend further towards the 149.35-149.40 region before spot prices make a fresh attempt to conquer the 150.00 psychological mark.
EUR/USD advances above 1.1750 as USD wilts on US goverment shutdown
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.1750 in the early European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair gains ground on renewed US Dollar weakness, induced by a US government shutdown. The focus shifts to preloiminary EU inflation data and ADP jobs report for fresh directives.
Gold sits near all-time peak as Fed rate cut bets, US government shutdown weigh on USD
Gold enters a bullish consolidation phase and consolidates near the all-time peak touched during the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought conditions turn out to be a key factor holding back traders from positioning for any further gains, though the supportive fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the upside.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3450 on US shutdown concerns
GBP/USD extends its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3450 in early Europe on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar faces challenges due to the US government shutting down its operations amid Congressional failure to advance the funding. BoE-speak and US data are next on tap.
ADP Employment Change is set to show that payroll growth remained weak in September
Heading into the first week of the month, the focus shifts to US employment figures, looking for further clues of the Fed interest rate path. On Wednesday, at 12:15 GMT, Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set to release the ADP Employment Change report for September.
Ukrainian debt sustainability challenges remain heightened as new IMF programme talks accelerate
As Russia’s war in Ukraine war drags on with no end in sight, the challenges for Ukraine’s debt sustainability and finances are mounting. Addressing them requires the use of frozen Russian reserves. Deeper debt restructuring should also be considered.
