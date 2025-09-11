- USD/JPY scales higher on Thursday and draws support from a combination of factors.
- Domestic political uncertainty and a positive risk tone undermine the safe-haven JPY.
- A modest USD strength contributes to the move up ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some buying during the early European session on Thursday and builds on this week's rebound from the 146.30 area, or the vicinity of the August monthly swing low. The US Dollar (USD) climbs to a fresh weekly high amid some repositioning trade ahead of the crucial US consumer inflation figures. Furthermore, the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of heightened domestic political uncertainty, which could give the Bank of Japan (BoJ) more reasons to go slow on interest rate hikes. This, along with a generally positive risk tone, undermines the JPY's safe-haven status and offers additional support to the currency pair.
The downside for the JPY, however, seems cushioned on the back of the growing market acceptance that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path. In fact, the BoJ sees the US trade deal removing some risks to growth and paving the way for steady progress toward the inflation target. Moreover, data released earlier this Thursday showed that Japan's producer price index (PPI) climbed 2.7% in August compared to the same time period last year, marking a slight increase from 2.6% in the previous month. This follows an upward revision of Japan's Q2 GDP growth figures earlier this week, which, along with positive real wages and a rise in household spending, backs hawkish BoJ expectations.
In contrast, traders ramped up their bets for three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year after data released on Wednesday pointed to a surprise pullback in US inflation. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Wednesday that the US PPI declined to 2.6% on a yearly basis in August from 3.3% in the previous month. Other details of the report showed that the core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 2.8% on a yearly basis, marking a sharp deceleration from 3.7% in July and missing consensus estimates of 3.5% by a big margin. This fueled speculations about the possibility of a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, which might cap the USD and the USD/JPY pair.
Traders now look forward to the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, due later during the North American session. The headline CPI is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, up from 2.7% in the previous month. Meanwhile, the core CPI inflation, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, is forecast to come in at 3.1% year-over-year (YoY), matching July's rise. Markets could lean toward a 50 bps rate reduction in September if the CPI comes in below expectations. This could trigger a fresh leg down in the USD and weigh on the USD/JPY pair. Conversely, the reaction to a strong print is likely to be limited as a 25 bps Fed rate cut on September 17 is nearly fully priced in the markets.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical Outlook
Meanwhile, this week's goodish rebound from the vicinity of the August swing low constitutes the formation of a double-bottom near the 146.30-146.20 region. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have again started gaining positive traction, some follow-through buying beyond the 148.00 round figure should pave the way for additional gains. The USD/JPY pair might then climb to the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 148.70 region. A sustained move beyond the said barrier will confirm a fresh breakout and lift spot prices beyond the 149.00 mark, towards retesting the monthly swing high.
On the flip side, the Asian session low, around the 147.30-147.25 region, could act as immediate support ahead of the 147.00 round figure. A convincing break below the latter would expose the 146.30-146.20 pivotal support, which, if broken decisively, might be seen as a fresh trigger for the USD/JPY bears. Spot prices might then accelerate the downfall further towards the 145.35 intermediate support en route to the 145.00 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of ECB decision, US CPI
EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range around 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair lacks a clear direction as traders adopt caution ahead of the European Central Bank interest rate decision and the US CPI inflation due later in the day.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3550, with all eyes on US CPI data
GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.3550 in the European session on Thursday. Fresh US Dollar demand and a cautious risk tone weigh on the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets before the release of the all-important US CPI inflation data.
Gold weakens further as positive risk tone and USD uptick weigh ahead of US CPI
Gold meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's positive move. A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with a modest US Dollar uptick, turned out to be key factors exerting downward pressure on the commodity.
US CPI data set to show inflation accelerated further away from Fed target in August
The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August on Thursday at 12:30 GMT. As measured by the change in the CPI, inflation in the US is expected to rise at an annual rate of 2.9% in August, after 2.7% increase in July.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.