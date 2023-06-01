Share:

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in an uptrend in the past month, and it is currently traded at the rate of around ¥139.78. Today, if the uptrend continues, the forex pair should rise towards its resistance level at around ¥140.50 and if it is able to pass that level, then it could reach the next one at around ¥140.80, otherwise it could fall towards its support level at around ¥139.30.