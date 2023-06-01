USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair has been in an uptrend in the past month, and it is currently traded at the rate of around ¥139.78. Today, if the uptrend continues, the forex pair should rise towards its resistance level at around ¥140.50 and if it is able to pass that level, then it could reach the next one at around ¥140.80, otherwise it could fall towards its support level at around ¥139.30.
EUR/USD recovered toward 1.0700 despite soft inflation data from the Euro area, which revealed that the annual HICP rose 6.1% in May, compared to market expectation of 6.3%. The risk-positive market environment limits the USD's upside and helps the pair stretch higher ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.2450 in the European morning, as the US Dollar looks to stabilize following the recent sell-off. Markets digest renewed dovish Fed expectations and US debt deal passage ahead of the top-tier US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold price teases bears after keeping the buyers hopeful in the last two days, retreating from the weekly top of late. In doing so, the yellow metal justifies the market’s dicey conditions.
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
With or without the debt-ceiling crisis, the US Dollar is on the rise – but every trend has a countertrend, and a double-feature release creates opportunities. Ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Thursday's release of two critical leading indicators is set to rock markets.