USD/JPY
The pair extends weakness after near-term bears paused on Wednesday, hitting 1 1/2 week low as dollar came under pressure after Fed minutes signaled that the central bank would stick to its ultra-accommodative policy until getting firmer signals that accelerating economic recovery is sustained.
Fresh weakness probes through 20DMA (109.50) with daily close below here to further weaken near-term structure and bring in focus strong support at 108.98, provided by 200WMA.
Fading bullish momentum on daily chart supports scenario while more signals for deeper pullback could be seen on weekly chart, where RSI and stochastic are reversing from overbought zone and momentum turned south.
Profit-taking after strong rally in March, could further accelerate dollar’s weakness. Broken 10DMA (110.09) marks solid barrier which needs to keep the upside limited and maintain bearish bias.
Res: 109.94; 110.09; 110.55; 110.74
Sup: 109.37; 108.98; 108.40; 107.80
Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 110.36
- R2 110.15
- R1 110
- PP 109.79
-
- S1 109.64
- S2 109.43
- S3 109.27
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.19 after Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD is edging higher, nearing 1.19 after the Fed's minutes showed the bank is set to continue supporting the economy. Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccines weighed on the euro. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD extends bounce above 1.3750 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades above 1.3750, extending the recovery, as the US dollar resumes its corrective decline amid the upbeat market mood. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around $1,745-46 hurdle
A softer tone around the USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, uptick in the US bond yields might cap any meaningful upside. A sustained move beyond the $1,745-46 hurdle is needed to confirm a bullish bias.
Dogecoin traders remain non-committal despite Musk spike
Dogecoin price broke down from a symmetrical triangle pattern on March 22 and proceeded to decline for the next four days; however, volume was not showing a race to the exits. DOGE has since tested the upper trendline of the broken triangle on three days.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Running on parallel tracks
Initial Jobless claims forecast to dip to 680,000 in the April 2 week from 719,000. Continuing Claims should fall to 3.65 million from 3.794 million. Nonfarm Payrolls had an exceptional March and an excellent first quarter.