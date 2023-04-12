USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair has been trading in an upward direction, and currently it is traded close to its support level at around ¥133.78. Today, if it holds the rate above the support level of ¥133.60, then we could see it rising, otherwise it should drop towards the next support level at around ¥133. For the first half of the day, we expect it to be traded in a short range until the announcement of the US’s CPI at 15:30 (GMT+3) where the direction of the FX pair will be clearer.
