Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the USDJPY weekly, daily, and 15-minute charts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers on Powell's dovish words
EUR/USD trimmed intraday losses and trades around 1.0340 as US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a dovish message. Slower pace of monetary policy tightening could start as soon as next December. Further evidence of easing inflation still needed
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.