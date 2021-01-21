USD/JPY Current price: 103.52
- The Bank left its monetary policy unchanged as wide52ly anticipated.
- Manufacturing activity in Japan is expected to have bounced modestly in January.
- USD/JPY could accelerate its slump on a break below 103.25, a Fibonacci support level.
The USD/JPY pair fell to 103.32, bouncing during US trading hours to settle in the 103.50 price zone. The pair traded alongside US Treasury yields, which eased in pre-opening trading but recovered during US trading hours. Nevertheless, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.10%, pretty much unchanged from its weekly opening level.
The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy. As widely expected, policymakers maintained the current policy unchanged. However, they downwardly reviewed this fiscal year’s growth to -5.6% from -5.5%. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda later said that it was too early to consider an exit from the ongoing “powerful” monetary stimulus. The country also published the December Merchandise Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of ¥751 billion, below expected but more than doubling the previous monthly reading. This Friday, Japan will publish December National inflation, and the January preliminary Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foresee at 50.5 from 50 previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bearish stance in the near-term, despite bouncing from daily lows. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains below all of its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless and confined to a tight range. Technical indicators stand within negative levels, off their daily lows but without directional strength. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 103.25, the 61.8% retracement of the January’s rally.
Support levels: 103.25 102.90 102.55
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD jumps above 0.7200 on strong New Zealand Q4 CPI
NZD/USD takes the bids near 0.7220 as strong New Zealand (NZ) Consumer Price Index (CPI) propels the kiwi pair during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the quote not only reversed the previous pullback but also prints a four-day winning streak.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather as the quote gyrates near the upper end of immediate trading range. UK policymakers push PM Johnson for full closure of UK borders, EU policymakers also emphasize further strict activity restrictions.
XAU/USD edges back from two-week highs but 50DMA acts as support
Spot gold prices have dropped back from fresh near-two week highs set at $1875 during the early European session, though have found support in the $1860s above the 50-day moving average which currently resides at $1860. At present, XAU/USD trades around 0.4% or just under $7 lower on the day.
Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now
DXY came under further selling pressure on Thursday, dropping about 0.4% or just under 40 points to fall to fresh lows of the week under 90.10. The Index also dropped back below its 21-day moving average.