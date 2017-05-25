USD/JPY Forecast: Inverted bear flag signals potential for fresh sell-off
4-Hour chart
Support
111.55 (flag support)
111.26 (50-DMA)
110.23 (May 18 low)
109.87 (200-DMA)
Resistance
111.84 (10-DMA)
112.54 (100-MA on 4-hour)
113.00 (zero figure)
114.37 (May 10 high)
- The loss of bullish momentum as indicated by the MACD and the breach of the rising trend line on the RSI suggests the spot is likely to see a downside break from the inverted flag pattern.
- Inverted flag is a bearish continuation pattern, thus a downside break would indicate the sell-off from the high of 114.36 has resumed. The pair could revisit the recent low of 110.23.
- On the higher side, only a break above 112.32 (falling trend line on 4-hour + flag resistance + 50% Fib R of June 2015 high – June 2016 low) would revive the bullish view and open doors for a revisit to 114.36 levels.
- Also note, the daily RSI is struggling to rise above 50.00 (neutral level).
