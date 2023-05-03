AAATrade Team AAATrade Team
AAATrade

USD/JPY: Expecting the testing of the pair’s support and resistance level

ANALYSIS |
Share:

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded around the rate of ¥135.95, which is close to its support level located at around ¥135.70. Today, we expect it to be traded at the short range between its support and resistance level, from ¥135.70 to ¥136.70, until today’s FOMC statement and FED’s interest rate decision which will be announced at 21:00 (GMT+3). After that, the direction of USD will be clearer, and it will either break through its resistance or support level, testing the right next one at either ¥137.80-138 or ¥133.80- 134.

USDJPY

Share: Feed news

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended Content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, eyes on US data and Fed

EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1000, eyes on US data and Fed

EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.1000 early Wednesday following Tuesday's volatile action. Investors await ADP private sector employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcements.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 as USD weakens ahead of key events

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2500 as USD weakens ahead of key events

GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2500 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of ADP employment report and ISM Services PMI. Later in the day, the Fed is widely expected to raise its policy rate by 25 bps.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed

Gold retreat needs acceptance from $1,998 and Fed

Gold price (XAU/USD) grind higher after defying the fortnight-old trading range as market players brace for the all-important Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. Mixed catalysts surrounding bank turmoil, US data and debt ceiling extension prod XAU/USD traders.

Gold News

Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely

Chiliz price breaks out ahead of football champions league, 35% rally likely

Chiliz price takes the first step after setting the stage for a massive upswing. This move comes as the football champions league matches between teams like Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan etc., are scheduled between May 10 and 17.

Read more

Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns

Fed set to raise rates amidst ongoing banking sector concerns

The focus remains on today’s Fed meeting against the backdrop of yesterday’s sharp selloff in US banks, which at one point saw PacWest shares slide 40% before rebounding.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures