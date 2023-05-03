USD/JPY: Expecting the testing of the pair’s support and resistance level

Share:

USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the Forex pair is traded around the rate of ¥135.95, which is close to its support level located at around ¥135.70. Today, we expect it to be traded at the short range between its support and resistance level, from ¥135.70 to ¥136.70, until today’s FOMC statement and FED’s interest rate decision which will be announced at 21:00 (GMT+3). After that, the direction of USD will be clearer, and it will either break through its resistance or support level, testing the right next one at either ¥137.80-138 or ¥133.80- 134.