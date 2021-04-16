USD/JPY – EUR/JPY – CAD/JPY
USDJPY still holding strong resistance at 108.95/109.05 for a negative outlook.
EURJPY breaks 4-week ascending trend line at 130.20.
CADJPY topped at 8715/25 as predicted & we are holding strong support at 8660/40.
Daily analysis
USDJPY holding strong resistance at 108.95/109.05 targets 108.50/40, perhaps as far as 108.05/107.95. Strong support at 107.85/75.
Strong resistance at 108.95/05 but there is also the head & shoulders neckline at109.25/35. Bulls need a weekly close above 109.40.
EURJPY holding resistance at the March high at 130.55/65 leaves a negative double top in place & holding below the 4-week trend line at 130.30/20 targets 129.80/60. Below 129.50 meets strong support at 129.35/25. A bounce from here is expected. Break below 129.15 however risks a slide to strong support at 128.60/50.
First resistance at 130.20/30. More important resistance at the March high at130.55/65. A break above 130.75 tests strong resistance at 130.90/99. However further gains tests important 15-month trend line resistance at 131.25/35.
CADJPY bottomed exactly at strong support at 8660/50. First resistance at 8710/20could see a high for the day. Shorts need stops above 8730. A break higher targets8760, perhaps as far as 8790/8800 before a retest of the high at 8820/30.
Strong support at 8660/50. A break below 8640 completes the head & shoulders for sell signal to target 8605/00 then 8580/70.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
