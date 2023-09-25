Coach covers the USDJPY narrative along with Yields and Risk-off with last March's levels being a theme.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows, closes in on 1.0600
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since March near 1.0600 on Monday. ECB President Lagarde's cautious comments on the policy outlook and the risk-averse market environment forces the Euro to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD tests 1.2200 as mood sours
Following a short-lasting recovery attempt in the European session, GBP/USD turned south and touched its weakest level in six months near 1.2200. The US Dollar benefits from risk aversion at the start of the week and continues to weigh on the pair.
Gold holds steady at around $1,920 on Monday
Gold price climbed toward $1,930 in the European session on Monday before retreating toward $1,920. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day above 4.5%, XAU/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum.
Top 5 cryptocurrencies in the buy zone ARB, ADA, PEPE, SHIB, COMP: Santiment analysts
Bitcoin price tumbled to $26,110, early on Monday, traders are likely to shift their attention to altcoins, looking for price gains. On-chain intelligence tracker Santiment, developed an “Asset Activity Matrix,” a tool that compares over 180 altcoins, to identify assets with high and low activity.
S&P 500 Forecast: Worries abound after index has worst week since March
The S&P 500 index lost 2.93% last week as the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September 20 policy meeting spooked investors with the central bank’s lack of interest in cutting interest rates anytime soon.