USD/JPY Analysis: Determined to reach consolidation trend’s boundary

Pair's Outlook

The overall picture did not change on Monday, as the USD/JPY pair keeps consolidating between 111.50 and 115.00. The Buck has sufficient space to edge higher again, even though the 20-day SMA and the weekly PP form resistance quite close to today's opening price. A failure to climb over this resistance cluster is likely to result in a relatively serious decline, with the tough demand area circa 111.70 limiting any possible losses. On the other hand, a successful breach of the nearest resistance would allow the 115.00 area to be retested again, making another step towards reaching the two-year down-trend.