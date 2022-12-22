USD/CAD hits resistance
The Canadian dollar softened as November’s inflation reading showed signs of slowing down. On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact and a bullish MA cross indicates solid support and a potential acceleration to the upside. However, the pair is still grinding the supply area around 1.3700 as the pressure builds up. A breakout would lead to a test of November’s peak at 1.3800, which would be a step closer to a bullish continuation. On the downside, 1.3530 next to the 30-day moving average is the first support.
USD/CHF tests critical floor
The US dollar steadies as consumer confidence climbed to an eight-month high in December. Still, the pair has given up all the gains from its rally earlier this year, which shows a lack of commitment to keep the dollar rolling. The mood is still downbeat as the pair drifts lower and is capped by a series of lower highs, the latest being at 0.9370 right under the 20-day moving average. Last April’s low of 0.9210 has attracted some bargain hunters but its breach could trigger a new round of sell-off to 0.9100.
US Oil grinds higher
WTI crude edges higher over a larger-than-expected draw in US inventories. The commodity has so far found support at a 12-month low also the psychological handle of 70.00. Then a brief retracement saw follow-up bids over 73.50, suggesting solid interest from the buy side. A break above the recent high of 77.70 would open the path towards the daily resistance at 82.50 where renewed selling could be expected. Its breach, however, would put the oil price back on track. 75.80 is a fresh support in case of weakness.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD resumes decline and flirts with weekly lows
The AUD/USD pair changed course after reaching 0.6766 and trades near the weekly low set at 0.6628. Wall Street plunged and weighed on the pair after US economic growth suffered an upward revision.
EUR/USD steady sub-1.0600 amid renewed USD strength
The US Dollar gathered momentum early in the American session, maintaining it early in Asia. EUR/USD trades in the 1.0580 price zone and could extend its slide in the near term.
Gold tumbles after US data, hits two-day lows under $1,800
Gold prices dropped sharply from nearly $1,820, reaching levels under $1,800 following the release of US economic reports. Gold bottomed at $1,798, the lowest level in two days. It is hovering around $1,800 far from the recent high of $1,824.
Binance continues asset de-listing spree as crypto winter bites hard, is relief coming in 2023?
Binance has been on a de-listing spree this week. The exchange’s terms of service say the company reserves the right to de-list any asset to ensure the best user experience.
Markets tumble in the wake of divergent UK and US GDP data
Stocks head lower, as US GDP heightens expectations of further Fed tightening. Meanwhile, Zelensky’s trip to Washington has coincided with Putin’s pledge to ramp up military spending, leaving little room for optimism of any solution.