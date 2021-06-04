In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!
American Traders did what they love to do. They bought the dip and made another V-shape reversal. SP500 and Dow Jones are back above the major supports with handsome buy signals.
The Nasdaq on the other hand is still struggling. Here, a further drop is very probable.
The DAX is flirting with an all-time high, again.
Gold drops after a brilliant head and shoulders pattern. The drop stopped on a mid-term up trendline. This can be a good place to stop this correction.
The EURUSD drops ahead of the NFP data.
This day is important for the USDCAD as we do have labor market data from Canada and the US. The 'loonie' tries to bounce from a major long-term horizontal support.
The AUDCHF doing everything to defend the 38,2% Fibo.
The AUDUSD breaks the neckline of the H&S formation and the lower line of the triangle is possibly bearish.
