EUR/USD finds support
The US dollar pulls back as market sentiment stabilises. Coming off the start of the February sell-off at 1.0930, the pair is looking to keep the correction in check. The base of the bullish breakout at 1.0710 is an important level to retain the momentum. Its breach would dent the short-term optimism and trigger a deeper retracement towards 1.0600. The RSI’s oversold condition attracted some buying interests in the demand zone, but the bulls will need to reclaim 1.0860 before a higher high could materialise.
AUD/USD tests resistance
The Australian dollar may struggle over lacklustre retail figures in February. A drop below the swing low of 0.6650 has put the bulls on the defensive and proved that the supply zone around 0.6750 and on the 30- day SMA to be a tough level to crack for now. Sentiment remains cautious and 0.6620 might be buyers’ last chance to turn the tide with 0.6700 as the first hurdle to clear. A bearish breakout would cause a retest of this month’s low at 0.6570 where the aussie could be vulnerable to another leg of sell-off.
US 30 attempts to rebound
The Dow Jones 30 rallies as news of more emergency lending ease concerns about bank failures. A long spike at the support-turned-resistance of 32750 suggests strong resistance at last week’s breakout attempt. However, solid buying seems to have emerged in the demand zone 31450-31750. A convincing break above 32750 would prompt sellers to cover their positions and help buyers regain control of the direction in the short-term. Then 33500 would be the next target. Failing that, a fall below 31450 would expose 31000.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has scaled above the critical resistance of 1.2300 amid a cheerful market mood on Tuesday. The US Dollar drops alongside the US Treasury bond yields amid receding global banking fears and a dovish Fed policy outlook. All eyes on Bailey's testimony.
Gold bears prod $1,960 support as bank fears ease
Gold price drops to a fresh intraday low of $1,955 as bears struggle to retake control, after an earlier retreat, during Tuesday’s European session. The bright metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s optimism.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: No good news for Americans Premium
The United States will publish the March Conference Board Consumer Confidence index, and market players anticipate it has contracted to 101 from 102.9 in February.